Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.78

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.78 and last traded at $85.64, with a volume of 85634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

Several research firms have commented on GELYY. ValuEngine raised Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

