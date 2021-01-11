Gems Market Capitalization Tops $221,066.63 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $221,066.63 and approximately $35,976.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gems (GEM) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

