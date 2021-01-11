General Dynamics Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.35 Per Share (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $11.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $150.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.20. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

