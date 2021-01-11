Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $926.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.10) and last traded at GBX 925.60 ($12.09), with a volume of 1791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 923 ($12.06).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 867.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 789.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.16.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

