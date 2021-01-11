GenesisX (XGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $15,218.28

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $15,218.28 and $3.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001571 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008297 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003021 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015860 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,091,611 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.