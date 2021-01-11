Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading 6% Higher

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.39. 245,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 636,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTH. BidaskClub raised Genetron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Genetron in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Genetron alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Genetron by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Genetron by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.