Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $103.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $104.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after purchasing an additional 544,062 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

