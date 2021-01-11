GET Protocol (GET) Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $124,052.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00321080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.03767922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

