Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Holdings Lowered by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,674 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries comprises about 1.7% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.34% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.