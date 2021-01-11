Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.94. 557,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,999,540. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

