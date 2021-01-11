Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.08-0.02 for the period.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

