Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.98-7.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.3-24.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.54 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.08-0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GILD opened at $63.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

