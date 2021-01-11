Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Givaudan in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY opened at $83.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $89.88.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

