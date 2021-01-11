Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Shares Down 2.8%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) shares were down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 19,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 19,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.