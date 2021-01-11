Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.24. Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 30,600 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) from C$1.70 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

