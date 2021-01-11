Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 87.2% in December

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 156,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth $185,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth $262,000.

