Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.21

Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 2182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

