Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading Down 3.7%

Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 5,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 17.16% of Global X MSCI China Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

