Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.00. 954,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 914,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 140,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 216,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter.

