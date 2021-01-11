GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $849,261.22 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $849,261.22 and approximately $26,347.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,748.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.90 or 0.03130748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00413185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.08 or 0.01427617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.00569333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00465638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00287119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00022021 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

