GNY Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.01 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $62.01 million and $69,558.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061295 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,910.55 or 0.87444058 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.