GoByte (GBX) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. GoByte has a total market cap of $153,187.37 and $9,817.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000927 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,128,005 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.