Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $5,864.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00387720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

