Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.90. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

