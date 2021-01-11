GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $126,889.73

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 123.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. GoldFund has a market cap of $126,889.73 and approximately $327.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005774 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005960 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000251 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000165 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

