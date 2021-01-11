Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 8.7% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $34,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 317,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54,359 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,677. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28.

