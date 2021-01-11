Golem Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $74.44 million and $4.47 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00325839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.26 or 0.03912394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Golem is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 648,188,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 642,638,039 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

