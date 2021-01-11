Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.25

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 6717188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMHI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Gores Metropoulos by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

