Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.25

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 6717188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.
Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52.
About Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI)
Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
