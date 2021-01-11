Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading Down 54.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $13,822.19 and $331.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015887 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

