Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $128,358.56 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $128,358.56. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $72,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $645,668.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 54,442 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $11,977.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 665,825 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $146,481.50.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $0.54. 23,147,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,720. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

