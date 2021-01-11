Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading 23.5% Higher

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) traded up 23.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 23,147,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 12,153,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $856,137.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,169,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,764,394.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,518,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,186.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

