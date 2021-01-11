Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.