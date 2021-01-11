Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.17 Million Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Methode Electronics worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE:MEI opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

