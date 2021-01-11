Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Calavo Growers worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 71.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

