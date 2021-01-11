Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 299,394 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $30,323,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $107.70 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

