Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Universal worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

UVV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.63. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $377.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.