Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,256 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

