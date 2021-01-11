Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 20,705 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 634.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

