Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,853 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

