GreenPower (GRN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76,310.00

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, GreenPower has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $97.27 million and $76,310.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GreenPower alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00110992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00260816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.65 or 0.86602423 BTC.

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial

Buying and Selling GreenPower

GreenPower can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenPower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.