Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.38. Greenpro Capital shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 20,439 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Greenpro Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 59.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of Greenpro Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at $38,396,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

