Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading 9.2% Higher

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 689,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,355,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 39.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 61.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

