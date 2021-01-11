Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.44.

Several research analysts have commented on PAC shares. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

PAC opened at $116.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

