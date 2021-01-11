Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.44.
Several research analysts have commented on PAC shares. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.
PAC opened at $116.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.