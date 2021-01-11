GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.74

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 2115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

