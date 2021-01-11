GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Trading 6.7% Higher

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.86. 155,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 139,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $325.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%.

In related news, Director William D. Green bought 60,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,916. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 598,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

