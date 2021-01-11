Guider (GDR) Price Down 58.1% Over Last Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Guider has traded 58.1% lower against the dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $13,775.79 and approximately $39.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00041103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00322695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.98 or 0.03563598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.