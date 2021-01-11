Gulden (NLG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $129,158.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $129,158.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 42.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00397534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 532,467,894 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

