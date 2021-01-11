H. Lundbeck A/S Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

HLUYY stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

