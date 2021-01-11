Hacken Token (HAI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $307,101.00

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $967,717.64 and $307,101.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00111708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00269578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00063885 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Hacken Token Token Profile

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,825,907 tokens. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

Hacken Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.